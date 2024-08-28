Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Stock Position Raised by Atomi Financial Group Inc.

Atomi Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 734 shares during the quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 2,307.7% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the first quarter worth $33,000. 66.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ED. Scotiabank raised their price target on Consolidated Edison from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Argus raised shares of Consolidated Edison to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Consolidated Edison currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.65.

Consolidated Edison Stock Performance

NYSE:ED traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $100.64. 143,578 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,863,100. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $95.04 and a 200 day moving average of $92.65. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.46 and a twelve month high of $105.99.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.02. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 12.03%. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.72%.

Consolidated Edison Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

