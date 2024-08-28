Contrasting Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. (NASDAQ:LYT) and E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO)

E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO – Get Free Report) and Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. (NASDAQ:LYT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for E2open Parent and Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV., as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get E2open Parent alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score E2open Parent 0 4 0 0 2.00 Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. 0 0 0 0 N/A

E2open Parent presently has a consensus target price of $4.20, suggesting a potential downside of 0.94%. Given E2open Parent’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe E2open Parent is more favorable than Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV..

Volatility & Risk

Valuation & Earnings

E2open Parent has a beta of 0.92, suggesting that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. has a beta of 1.84, suggesting that its share price is 84% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares E2open Parent and Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV.’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio E2open Parent $625.60 million 2.31 -$1.07 billion ($2.59) -1.64 Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. $21.36 million 0.06 -$2.35 million N/A N/A

Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. has lower revenue, but higher earnings than E2open Parent.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.4% of Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.7% of E2open Parent shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 84.9% of Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares E2open Parent and Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets E2open Parent -125.24% 3.36% 1.84% Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. N/A N/A N/A

About E2open Parent

(Get Free Report)

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management and orchestration SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its SaaS platform includes various key strategic and operational areas, including omni-channel, demand sensing, supply planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics and manufacturing and supply management. The company's software combines networks, data, and applications to provide a deeply embedded and mission-critical platform that allows its clients to optimize their channel and supply chains. It serves consumer goods, food and beverage, manufacturing, retail, industrial and automotive, aerospace and defense, technology and transportation, and other industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV.

(Get Free Report)

Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. Ltd. operates as a platform services company in India. The company engages in the distribution of linear content streaming/telecasting services; and development of telemedicine products. Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. Ltd. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates.

Receive News & Ratings for E2open Parent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E2open Parent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.