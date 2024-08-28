Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The medical device company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $997.30 million. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 8.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share.

Cooper Companies Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ COO traded up $0.19 on Wednesday, hitting $94.54. 1,231,158 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,107,962. The company has a market cap of $18.82 billion, a PE ratio of 55.50, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Cooper Companies has a fifty-two week low of $75.93 and a fifty-two week high of $104.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $90.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.03.

Analyst Ratings Changes

COO has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Cooper Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $107.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.78.

About Cooper Companies

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

