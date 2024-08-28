Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Shares Acquired by Bensler LLC

Bensler LLC increased its stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRTFree Report) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 188,186 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,416 shares during the quarter. Copart makes up 1.4% of Bensler LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Bensler LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $10,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Copart during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Copart by 79.6% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 528 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Copart by 477.7% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 595 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in shares of Copart during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Copart during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. 85.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Copart Stock Performance

Shares of CPRT stock traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $52.59. 2,884,062 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,401,330. The company has a market capitalization of $50.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.04 and a beta of 1.28. Copart, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.41 and a 12-month high of $58.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.71.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

