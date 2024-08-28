Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) CFO John P. Zimmer Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT – Get Free Report) CFO John P. Zimmer sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.64, for a total value of $37,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 129,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,408,511.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Core Molding Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of CMT stock opened at $18.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.28. Core Molding Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $14.64 and a one year high of $30.09. The firm has a market cap of $159.96 million, a PE ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 1.69.

Core Molding Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $88.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.75 million. Core Molding Technologies had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 5.11%. Equities research analysts predict that Core Molding Technologies, Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMT. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Core Molding Technologies by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 434,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,229,000 after purchasing an additional 49,501 shares in the last quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 151.9% in the second quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 177,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,830,000 after purchasing an additional 107,041 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 19.1% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 176,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,821,000 after buying an additional 28,376 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Core Molding Technologies by 9.2% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 168,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,681,000 after buying an additional 14,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Core Molding Technologies by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 135,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,156,000 after buying an additional 2,039 shares in the last quarter. 58.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Core Molding Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th.

About Core Molding Technologies

Core Molding Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a molder of thermoplastic and thermoset structural products. The company offers a range of manufacturing processes that include compression molding of sheet molding compound, resin transfer molding, liquid molding of dicyclopentadiene, spray-up and hand-lay-up, direct long-fiber thermoplastics, and structural foam and structural web injection molding.

