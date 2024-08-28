Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ) Shares Gap Down to $10.76

Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $10.76, but opened at $10.54. Core Scientific shares last traded at $10.69, with a volume of 430,206 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley upgraded Core Scientific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $0.50 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.50 price objective on shares of Core Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Core Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Core Scientific from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Core Scientific from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.71.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.19.

Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($4.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($4.47). The business had revenue of $141.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.58 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Core Scientific, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

In other Core Scientific news, insider Todd M. Duchene sold 7,321 shares of Core Scientific stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.39, for a total transaction of $68,744.19. Following the sale, the insider now owns 359,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,379,245.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Core Scientific news, insider Todd M. Duchene sold 7,321 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.39, for a total value of $68,744.19. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 359,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,379,245.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Denise Marie Brucia Sterling sold 8,752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total value of $82,356.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 122,217 shares in the company, valued at $1,150,061.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,425 shares of company stock valued at $297,749. 32.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Core Scientific during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Core Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Core Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Aspect Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Core Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Core Scientific in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

About Core Scientific

Core Scientific, Inc provides digital asset mining services in North America. It operates through two segments, Mining and Hosting. The company offers blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services; and operates data center mining facilities. It also mines digital assets for its own account; and provides hosting services for other large bitcoin miners, which include deployment, monitoring, trouble shooting, optimization, and maintenance of its customers' digital asset mining equipment.

