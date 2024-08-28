Corporate Travel Management Limited to Issue Final Dividend of $0.12 (ASX:CTD)

Corporate Travel Management Limited (ASX:CTD – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Wednesday, August 28th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share on Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 28th.
Corporate Travel Management Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26.
Corporate Travel Management Company Profile
