Corporate Travel Management Limited to Issue Final Dividend of $0.12 (ASX:CTD)

Corporate Travel Management Limited (ASX:CTD – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Wednesday, August 28th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share on Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 28th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26.

Corporate Travel Management Limited, a travel management solutions company, manages the procurement and delivery of travel services. It operates through four segments: Australia and New Zealand, North America, Asia, and Europe. The company provides corporate and event travel management, leisure travel, loyalty travel, and wholesale travel services, as well as accommodation agency services.

