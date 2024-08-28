Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Stock Price Up 1.9%

Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) shares traded up 1.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $909.80 and last traded at $909.08. 530,554 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 1,957,156 shares. The stock had previously closed at $892.51.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on COST shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $874.00 to $962.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $765.00 to $830.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $940.00 to $970.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $925.00 to $927.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $824.50.

Costco Wholesale Trading Up 1.8 %

The firm has a market cap of $402.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.31, a P/E/G ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $851.73 and a 200-day moving average of $790.20.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The retailer reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $58.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.16 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 30.02% and a net margin of 2.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 26th were paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 26th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 28.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Costco Wholesale

In other Costco Wholesale news, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 1,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $844.20, for a total transaction of $1,266,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,545,746.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Costco Wholesale news, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $844.20, for a total transaction of $1,266,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,545,746.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $851.53, for a total transaction of $298,035.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,041,057.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,970 shares of company stock worth $4,249,526. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Costco Wholesale

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the second quarter worth about $752,000. KPP Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC now owns 895 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. New Century Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. New Century Financial Group LLC now owns 474 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 8.7% during the second quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aldebaran Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the second quarter worth approximately $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

