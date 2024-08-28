Crawford United Co. (OTCMKTS:CRAWA) Short Interest Up 200.0% in August

Crawford United Co. (OTCMKTS:CRAWA – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the July 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Crawford United Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CRAWA traded up $1.60 on Wednesday, hitting $36.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,579. The company has a market capitalization of $127.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.81. Crawford United has a 12 month low of $26.00 and a 12 month high of $44.50.

Crawford United (OTCMKTS:CRAWA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $37.64 million for the quarter. Crawford United had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 20.75%.

Crawford United Company Profile

Crawford United Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty industrial products in the United States, Puerto Rico, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Commercial Air Handling Equipment; and Industrial and Transportation Products. The Commercial Air Handling segment designs, manufactures, and installs large-scale commercial, institutional, and industrial custom air handling solutions to health care, education, pharmaceutical, and industrial manufacturing markets under the FactoryBilt and SiteBilt brand names.

