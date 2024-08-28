Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (CCAP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.09 on September 16th

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Saturday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th.

Crescent Capital BDC has a dividend payout ratio of 80.0% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities analysts expect Crescent Capital BDC to earn $2.16 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 77.8%.

Crescent Capital BDC Price Performance

Crescent Capital BDC stock opened at $18.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $678.23 million, a PE ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.84. Crescent Capital BDC has a 12 month low of $15.03 and a 12 month high of $19.63.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Crescent Capital BDC ( NASDAQ:CCAP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $48.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.05 million. Crescent Capital BDC had a net margin of 53.32% and a return on equity of 11.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Crescent Capital BDC will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

CCAP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Crescent Capital BDC from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Crescent Capital BDC from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Crescent Capital BDC from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Crescent Capital BDC from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.80.

About Crescent Capital BDC

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc is as a business development company private equity / buyouts and loan fund. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in middle market. The fund seeks to invest in United States.

