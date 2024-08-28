Critical Analysis: TSR (NASDAQ:TSRI) and Alpha Technology Group (NASDAQ:ATGL)

TSR (NASDAQ:TSRI – Get Free Report) and Alpha Technology Group (NASDAQ:ATGL – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

9.7% of TSR shares are held by institutional investors. 30.2% of TSR shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get TSR alerts:

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares TSR and Alpha Technology Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TSR $88.82 million 0.33 $1.74 million $0.85 15.74 Alpha Technology Group $8.69 million 3.83 -$890,000.00 N/A N/A

Profitability

TSR has higher revenue and earnings than Alpha Technology Group.

This table compares TSR and Alpha Technology Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TSR 2.15% 11.21% 7.97% Alpha Technology Group N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for TSR and Alpha Technology Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TSR 0 0 0 0 N/A Alpha Technology Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

TSR beats Alpha Technology Group on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TSR

(Get Free Report)

TSR, Inc., operates as a staffing company in the United States. It primarily focus on recruiting information technology (IT) professionals for short- and long-term assignments, permanent placements, project work, and providing contract computer programming services. The company provides technical computer personnel to supplement the in-house IT capabilities of its customers in the areas of .net and java, mobile applications for Android and IOS platforms, project management, IT security specialists, cloud development and architecture, business analysts, UI design and development, network infrastructure and support, and database development and administration. It serves vendor management companies, as well as customers in the financial services business. TSR, Inc. was incorporated in 1969 and is headquartered in Hauppauge, New York.

About Alpha Technology Group

(Get Free Report)

Alpha Technology Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based information technology services in Hong Kong. The company primarily offers cloud-based and customized customer relationship management and enterprise resource planning systems; web and mobile application development services; artificial intelligence powered optical character recognition services; and technological support and maintenance, and other services, such as maintaining and enhancing services for systems. It serves customers from various industries, including consulting, real estate, architectural design, carpark management, electronic payment services, logistics, investments, retail, textiles, wholesale and distribution, social services, etc. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Kwun Tong, Hong Kong.

Receive News & Ratings for TSR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TSR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.