CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $20.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target points to a potential upside of 11.79% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of CrossFirst Bankshares in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.67.

Get CrossFirst Bankshares alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CFB

CrossFirst Bankshares Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of CFB traded up $0.28 on Wednesday, hitting $17.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 260,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,406. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $881.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.09. CrossFirst Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $9.71 and a fifty-two week high of $19.22.

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 15th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $63.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.66 million. CrossFirst Bankshares had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 10.90%. On average, equities research analysts expect that CrossFirst Bankshares will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 182.8% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 3,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,294 shares during the period. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CrossFirst Bankshares during the first quarter worth approximately $138,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in CrossFirst Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Finally, FAS Wealth Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $177,000. 56.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CrossFirst Bankshares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial and industrial loans, including enterprise value lending; commercial real estate loans; construction and development loans, such as home builder lending; residential real estate, multifamily real estate, energy, SBA, and consumer loans; and credit cards.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CrossFirst Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrossFirst Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.