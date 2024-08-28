CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Stock Position Raised by Harbour Investments Inc.

Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,961 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $2,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 71.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CrowdStrike stock traded down $4.70 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $265.13. 2,589,896 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,357,850. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $311.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $319.63. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $141.97 and a 1-year high of $398.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company has a market cap of $64.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 497.96, a PEG ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.10.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 4.01%. The company had revenue of $921.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $904.82 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CRWD shares. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Guggenheim cut shares of CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on CrowdStrike from $355.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CrowdStrike presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $335.46.

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.93, for a total transaction of $1,723,185.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 200,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,843,328.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other CrowdStrike news, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 15,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.21, for a total transaction of $5,703,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 824,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,382,009.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.93, for a total value of $1,723,185.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 200,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,843,328.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 130,219 shares of company stock worth $48,856,294. Company insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

