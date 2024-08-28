CXApp Inc. (NASDAQ:CXAI) Short Interest Up 483.0% in August

CXApp Inc. (NASDAQ:CXAI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,470,000 shares, a growth of 483.0% from the July 31st total of 423,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,780,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 21.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

CXApp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CXAI traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.14. The company had a trading volume of 199,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,235,755. CXApp has a twelve month low of $1.03 and a twelve month high of $7.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.68.

Get CXApp alerts:

CXApp (NASDAQ:CXAI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.82 million for the quarter. CXApp had a negative return on equity of 154.96% and a negative net margin of 791.55%.

Insider Transactions at CXApp

CXApp Company Profile

In related news, Director Di-Ann Eisnor sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.38, for a total transaction of $50,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 64,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,725.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

CXApp Inc provides a workplace experience platform for enterprise customers. It offers CXApp, a software-as-a-service platform with native mapping, analytics, on-device positioning, and applications technologies for use in various applications, such as workplace experience, employee engagement, desk and meeting room reservations, workplace analytics, occupancy management, content delivery, corporate communications and notifications, event management, live indoor mapping, wayfinding, and navigation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CXApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CXApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.