CXApp Inc. (NASDAQ:CXAI) Short Interest Up 483.0% in August

CXApp Inc. (NASDAQ:CXAI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,470,000 shares, a growth of 483.0% from the July 31st total of 423,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,780,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 21.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
CXApp Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:CXAI traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.14. The company had a trading volume of 199,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,235,755. CXApp has a twelve month low of $1.03 and a twelve month high of $7.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.68.
CXApp (NASDAQ:CXAI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.82 million for the quarter. CXApp had a negative return on equity of 154.96% and a negative net margin of 791.55%.
CXApp Company Profile
CXApp Inc provides a workplace experience platform for enterprise customers. It offers CXApp, a software-as-a-service platform with native mapping, analytics, on-device positioning, and applications technologies for use in various applications, such as workplace experience, employee engagement, desk and meeting room reservations, workplace analytics, occupancy management, content delivery, corporate communications and notifications, event management, live indoor mapping, wayfinding, and navigation.
