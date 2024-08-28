CyberDragon Gold (GOLD) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $187.85

CyberDragon Gold (GOLD) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 27th. Over the last seven days, CyberDragon Gold has traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. One CyberDragon Gold token can currently be bought for $0.0031 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. CyberDragon Gold has a total market cap of $2.53 billion and $187.85 worth of CyberDragon Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

CyberDragon Gold Token Profile

CyberDragon Gold’s genesis date was August 23rd, 2021. CyberDragon Gold’s total supply is 73,818,480,973 tokens. The official website for CyberDragon Gold is game.binaryx.pro. CyberDragon Gold’s official Twitter account is @binary_x and its Facebook page is accessible here. CyberDragon Gold’s official message board is binary-x.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “BinaryX is a crypto game platform listed on Binance and Gate.io. Currently, BinaryX is running a game called CyberDragon which was developed from scratch (https://www.binaryx.pro/). BinaryX is a large on-chain online game platform on BNB Chain.

[Telegram](https://t.me/binaryxGlobal)[Discord](https://discord.com/invite/bnx)[Medium](https://binary-x.medium.com/)

[Whitepaper](https://game.binaryx.pro/#/whitepaper)”

Buying and Selling CyberDragon Gold

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberDragon Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CyberDragon Gold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CyberDragon Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

