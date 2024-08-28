Cypress Capital Group Cuts Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Cypress Capital Group trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 201 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rebalance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Rebalance LLC now owns 29,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,322,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Schwab Charitable Fund lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund now owns 8,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 14,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Affiance Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 17,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 5,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $82.56. 1,207,116 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,712,524. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.93. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $65.68 and a 1-year high of $82.87.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

