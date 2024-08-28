Cypress Capital Group Has $290,000 Stock Holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Cypress Capital Group decreased its stake in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) by 14.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,777 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 309 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Garmin were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GRMN. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Garmin in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Garmin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in Garmin during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Garmin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Garmin in the second quarter worth $53,000. 73.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GRMN shares. StockNews.com raised Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Garmin from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on Garmin from $140.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on Garmin from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Garmin from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Garmin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.83.

Insider Transactions at Garmin

In other news, insider Cheng-Wei Wang sold 10,055 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.16, for a total transaction of $1,781,343.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,257,359.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 2,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.63, for a total value of $379,830.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,527,256.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Cheng-Wei Wang sold 10,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.16, for a total value of $1,781,343.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,257,359.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,531 shares of company stock valued at $2,835,858 over the last three months. Company insiders own 19.54% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of GRMN traded up $0.12 on Monday, reaching $179.88. 78,793 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 840,811. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $167.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.98. Garmin Ltd. has a 12 month low of $99.61 and a 12 month high of $181.26.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.18. Garmin had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 17.09%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. will post 6 EPS for the current year.

Garmin Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.31%.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.

