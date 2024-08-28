Cypress Capital Group Sells 316 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Cypress Capital Group decreased its holdings in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 4.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 316 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Ventas were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VTR. First Community Trust NA purchased a new stake in shares of Ventas during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ventas by 77.9% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ventas during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. First Financial Corp IN bought a new stake in Ventas in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in Ventas during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 94.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VTR stock traded up $0.22 on Monday, hitting $59.80. The stock had a trading volume of 214,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,280,921. Ventas, Inc. has a one year low of $39.33 and a one year high of $60.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.38. The company has a market cap of $24.71 billion, a PE ratio of -313.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Ventas ( NYSE:VTR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.74). The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Ventas had a negative net margin of 3.33% and a negative return on equity of 1.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Ventas from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Ventas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Ventas from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Wolfe Research raised Ventas to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Ventas from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.31.

In other Ventas news, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.87, for a total value of $1,177,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 156,403 shares in the company, valued at $9,207,444.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Ventas news, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.87, for a total value of $1,177,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 156,403 shares in the company, valued at $9,207,444.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 40,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.29, for a total value of $2,296,125.91. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 986,717 shares in the company, valued at $56,529,016.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,863 shares of company stock worth $3,682,554 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

