D2L Inc. (OTCMKTS:DTLIF) Short Interest Update

D2L Inc. (OTCMKTS:DTLIF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 80.0% from the July 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
D2L Price Performance
DTLIF stock remained flat at C$9.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$8.82 and its 200-day moving average is C$7.70. D2L has a 1 year low of C$4.96 and a 1 year high of C$9.52.
D2L Company Profile
