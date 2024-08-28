Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by LS Investment Advisors LLC

LS Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 61,399 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,650 shares during the quarter. Danaher accounts for about 2.4% of LS Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $15,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Tsfg LLC increased its position in shares of Danaher by 733.3% during the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Danaher during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on DHR. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Danaher from $271.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Danaher from $266.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Danaher from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Danaher from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Leerink Partners boosted their target price on Danaher from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.94.

Insider Transactions at Danaher

In other news, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 9,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.16, for a total value of $2,641,536.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,566,486.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 9,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.16, for a total value of $2,641,536.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,566,486.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 952 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.37, for a total value of $255,488.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,130,374.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,659 shares of company stock valued at $11,042,433 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Trading Up 0.3 %

Danaher stock traded up $0.75 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $268.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,552,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,804,287. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $259.00 and its 200 day moving average is $254.60. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $182.09 and a 1-year high of $281.70.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 16.94%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 7.59 EPS for the current year.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

See Also

