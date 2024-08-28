Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.25 EPS

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The semiconductor company reported ($1.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($1.25), Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $219.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.50 million. Daqo New Energy had a return on equity of 2.46% and a net margin of 7.84%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share.
Daqo New Energy Trading Up 1.1 %
Shares of NYSE:DQ opened at $14.85 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.23. The company has a market cap of $980.20 million, a PE ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 0.28. Daqo New Energy has a 52 week low of $13.62 and a 52 week high of $37.92.
Daqo New Energy announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, July 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 8.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.
Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufacturers in the People's Republic of China. Its products are used in ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.
