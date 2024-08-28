Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.25 EPS

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The semiconductor company reported ($1.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($1.25), Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $219.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.50 million. Daqo New Energy had a return on equity of 2.46% and a net margin of 7.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share.
DQ opened at $14.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $980.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 0.28. Daqo New Energy has a 1-year low of $13.62 and a 1-year high of $37.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.23.
Daqo New Energy announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, July 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to purchase up to 8.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.
Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufacturers in the People's Republic of China. Its products are used in ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.
