Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) Stock Rating Upgraded by Hsbc Global Res

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Hsbc Global Res from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Daqo New Energy from $38.40 to $34.05 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Daqo New Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Daqo New Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Daqo New Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Daqo New Energy from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Daqo New Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.26.

Daqo New Energy stock opened at $14.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $980.20 million, a P/E ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.23. Daqo New Energy has a 12-month low of $13.62 and a 12-month high of $37.92.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 26th. The semiconductor company reported ($1.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($1.25). Daqo New Energy had a return on equity of 2.46% and a net margin of 7.84%. The firm had revenue of $219.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Daqo New Energy will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Daqo New Energy announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, July 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 8.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Daqo New Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $11,080,000. Sylebra Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy by 103.9% in the second quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC now owns 943,692 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,778,000 after purchasing an additional 480,980 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 142.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 696,865 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,617,000 after buying an additional 409,057 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Daqo New Energy during the first quarter worth about $9,647,000. Finally, Ariose Capital Management Ltd grew its position in Daqo New Energy by 23.9% during the second quarter. Ariose Capital Management Ltd now owns 1,181,124 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,244,000 after buying an additional 228,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.22% of the company’s stock.

About Daqo New Energy

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufacturers in the People's Republic of China. Its products are used in ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.

