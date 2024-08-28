David B. Kaplan Sells 19,262 Shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Stock

Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) insider David B. Kaplan sold 19,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.74, for a total value of $2,826,505.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 81,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,928,054.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Ares Management Trading Down 0.6 %

ARES stock traded down $0.82 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $146.14. 967,254 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,138,111. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $141.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.81. Ares Management Co. has a 52-week low of $96.00 and a 52-week high of $155.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.28 billion, a PE ratio of 65.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.22.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. Ares Management had a return on equity of 21.22% and a net margin of 12.86%. The firm had revenue of $788.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $860.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ares Management Co. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Ares Management Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Ares Management

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 166.82%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARES. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd boosted its stake in Ares Management by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 19,949 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,372,000 after acquiring an additional 6,576 shares during the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ares Management during the fourth quarter worth about $1,100,000. Westpac Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of Ares Management during the fourth quarter worth about $2,421,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ares Management by 32.5% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,345 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,705,000 after purchasing an additional 4,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norden Group LLC increased its holdings in Ares Management by 2,695.3% in the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 70,414 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,364,000 after buying an additional 67,895 shares during the last quarter. 50.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on ARES. UBS Group lowered their target price on Ares Management from $160.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Ares Management from $131.00 to $127.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Ares Management from $134.00 to $133.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Ares Management in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on Ares Management from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.92.

About Ares Management

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

