David Kennon Inc Sells 3,193 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

David Kennon Inc cut its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,193 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of David Kennon Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. David Kennon Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $3,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 150,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,834,000 after buying an additional 12,634 shares in the last quarter. Vivid Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $847,000. Shelter Ins Retirement Plan bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,518,000. Tanager Wealth Management LLP increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP now owns 103,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,479,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $584,000.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $74.75. The stock had a trading volume of 4,291,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,733,933. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $67.99 and a 12 month high of $74.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $73.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.27.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.2239 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $2.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

