David Kennon Inc Trims Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

David Kennon Inc lowered its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 110,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 797 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 12.4% of David Kennon Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. David Kennon Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $29,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 594.1% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 12,400.0% during the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 58.4% during the first quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTI stock traded up $3.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $277.59. The stock had a trading volume of 2,281,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,057,933. The firm has a market capitalization of $416.39 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $269.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $260.57. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $202.44 and a twelve month high of $279.21.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

