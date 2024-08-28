DeepOnion (ONION) Trading Up 0.3% Over Last 7 Days

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 27th. DeepOnion has a market cap of $696,876.44 and $9.50 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeepOnion coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0308 or 0.00000052 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, DeepOnion has traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.07 or 0.00076287 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.89 or 0.00018431 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00007697 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001689 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000118 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000070 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000018 BTC.

DeepOnion Coin Profile

DeepOnion (ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,932,642 coins and its circulating supply is 22,932,490 coins. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @thedeeponion and its Facebook page is accessible here. DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepOnion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

