DeepOnion Price Down 1.2% Over Last 7 Days (ONION)

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 28th. DeepOnion has a market capitalization of $696,876.44 and approximately $9.50 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DeepOnion has traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar. One DeepOnion coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0306 or 0.00000052 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45.53 or 0.00077410 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.18 or 0.00019017 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00007729 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001677 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0699 or 0.00000119 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000070 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000017 BTC.

DeepOnion Coin Profile

ONION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,932,642 coins and its circulating supply is 22,932,490 coins. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @thedeeponion and its Facebook page is accessible here. DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org. DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars.

