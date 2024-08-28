Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Acquired by AustralianSuper Pty Ltd

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 289,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares during the quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd owned about 0.11% of Deere & Company worth $108,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. True Wealth Design LLC grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 1,180.0% in the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 64 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 725.0% during the 1st quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 66 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new position in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new position in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 68.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DE. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Deere & Company from $465.00 to $448.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Deere & Company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Bank of America raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res lowered Deere & Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $414.11.

In other Deere & Company news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 13,370 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.63, for a total transaction of $5,048,913.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,725,268.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DE traded down $7.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $375.98. 1,106,985 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,534,807. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.01. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $340.20 and a 52-week high of $423.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $367.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $379.87. The company has a market capitalization of $103.61 billion, a PE ratio of 11.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.93.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.63 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $11.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.94 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 42.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $10.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 25.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 17.70%.

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

