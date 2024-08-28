Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Stake Increased by LS Investment Advisors LLC

LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 10.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DE. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,988,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,031,500,000 after purchasing an additional 263,709 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 0.5% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,859,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,585,028,000 after acquiring an additional 19,200 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 3,856,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,541,967,000 after acquiring an additional 705,771 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,248,036,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,595,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $638,167,000 after purchasing an additional 160,369 shares during the period. 68.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Deere & Company

In related news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 13,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.63, for a total value of $5,048,913.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,725,268.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. HSBC lowered Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $483.00 to $465.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $371.00 to $378.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $414.11.

Deere & Company Price Performance

Deere & Company stock traded down $7.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $375.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,106,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,534,807. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.93. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $340.20 and a twelve month high of $423.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $367.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $379.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.63 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $11.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.94 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 42.26% and a net margin of 16.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $10.20 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 25.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is presently 17.70%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

