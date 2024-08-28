Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Stock Holdings Lessened by Eagle Bay Advisors LLC

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. True Wealth Design LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 1,180.0% during the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 64 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Pineridge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 725.0% in the first quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 66 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 68.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Deere & Company

In other news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 13,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.63, for a total value of $5,048,913.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,725,268.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on DE shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $383.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Deere & Company from $375.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Deere & Company from $465.00 to $448.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Deere & Company from $402.00 to $389.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $414.11.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

Deere & Company stock traded up $1.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $377.43. The stock had a trading volume of 456,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,527,906. The company has a 50-day moving average of $367.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $379.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $340.20 and a fifty-two week high of $423.35. The company has a market cap of $104.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.93.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.63 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $11.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.94 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 42.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $10.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 25.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 17.70%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

