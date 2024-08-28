Defiance Oil Enhanced Options Income ETF (NASDAQ:USOY) Short Interest Update

Defiance Oil Enhanced Options Income ETF (NASDAQ:USOY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decrease of 86.5% from the July 31st total of 15,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Defiance Oil Enhanced Options Income ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

USOY stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.88. 23,272 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,885. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.21. Defiance Oil Enhanced Options Income ETF has a 12 month low of $16.24 and a 12 month high of $20.47.

Get Defiance Oil Enhanced Options Income ETF alerts:

Defiance Oil Enhanced Options Income ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st were given a $0.77 dividend. This is an increase from Defiance Oil Enhanced Options Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $9.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 54.74%.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Defiance Oil Enhanced Options Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Defiance Oil Enhanced Options Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.