Delek Group Ltd. (OTC:DELKY) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.19 Per Share

Delek Group Ltd. (OTC:DELKY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, August 27th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a dividend of 0.1918 per share on Wednesday, October 2nd. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This is a boost from Delek Group’s previous dividend of $0.19.

DELKY traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.65. 430 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,150. Delek Group has a 12-month low of $9.50 and a 12-month high of $15.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.91 and a 200 day moving average of $11.58.

Delek Group Ltd., an energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and gas in Israel and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Energy in Israel, Foreign Energy, and Other Operations. It holds interests in the Leviathan and Aphrodite reservoirs in Cyprus; assets oil offshore oil assets in the Mediterranean, as well as oil and gas reserves in the North Sea off the coast of England; and owns production, treatment, and storage facilities.

