Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Shares Sold by Atomi Financial Group Inc.

Atomi Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,227 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 686 shares during the quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,595,478 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,346,054,000 after purchasing an additional 647,192 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,575,882 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $733,564,000 after buying an additional 197,435 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the first quarter worth about $835,946,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,045,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $309,458,000 after buying an additional 520,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 449.8% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,714,573 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $284,165,000 after buying an additional 3,038,891 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DELL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.38.

Dell Technologies Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE DELL traded down $1.27 on Wednesday, hitting $110.59. 949,896 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,100,769. Dell Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.62 and a fifty-two week high of $179.70. The company has a market cap of $78.44 billion, a PE ratio of 22.83, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $122.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.17.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The technology company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.00% and a negative return on equity of 173.72%. The company had revenue of $22.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.70 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 23rd were given a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.33%.

Insider Transactions at Dell Technologies

In other news, CMO Jane Tunnell sold 3,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.98, for a total transaction of $529,031.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 89,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,035,138.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 8,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.80, for a total value of $1,246,772.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 731,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,400,641.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Jane Tunnell sold 3,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.98, for a total transaction of $529,031.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 89,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,035,138.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,058,131 shares of company stock worth $963,293,619. 46.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dell Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

