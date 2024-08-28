Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Shares Acquired by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 88,342 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $4,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 104.8% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 731 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the second quarter worth $34,000. 69.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on DVN. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Devon Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Mizuho raised their price target on Devon Energy from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.75.

Devon Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DVN traded up $1.27 during trading on Monday, reaching $45.97. The company had a trading volume of 931,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,129,930. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.05 billion, a PE ratio of 8.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 2.07. Devon Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $40.47 and a twelve month high of $55.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.52.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The energy company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.15. Devon Energy had a net margin of 22.27% and a return on equity of 29.02%. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Devon Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is currently 16.79%.

About Devon Energy

(Free Report)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.