Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Shares Bought by Pegasus Asset Management Inc.

Pegasus Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,262 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 1,505 shares during the quarter. Devon Energy accounts for 1.3% of Pegasus Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Pegasus Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $3,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 3.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 76,457,056 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,836,615,000 after purchasing an additional 2,559,039 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Devon Energy by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,183,778 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $435,311,000 after purchasing an additional 138,919 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,539,335 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $386,832,000 after buying an additional 68,339 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,077,042 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $320,609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 3.8% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,699,410 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $222,752,000 after purchasing an additional 169,923 shares in the last quarter. 69.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on Devon Energy from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Devon Energy from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.75.

Devon Energy Trading Up 1.0 %

DVN stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $45.14. The stock had a trading volume of 5,326,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,156,748. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $28.53 billion, a PE ratio of 8.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 2.07. Devon Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $40.47 and a 12-month high of $55.09.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The energy company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.15. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 29.02% and a net margin of 22.27%. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is currently 16.79%.

About Devon Energy

(Free Report)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.