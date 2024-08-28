Diageo plc (LON:DGE) Declares Dividend of $0.63

Diageo plc (LON:DGE – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, July 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share on Thursday, October 17th. This represents a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This is an increase from Diageo’s previous dividend of $0.41. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Diageo Trading Down 0.4 %

LON DGE traded down GBX 11.17 ($0.15) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 2,518.83 ($33.22). The company had a trading volume of 56,942,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,821,694. Diageo has a 52 week low of GBX 2,165.60 ($28.56) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,339.50 ($44.04). The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,494.37 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2,703.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 186.26. The stock has a market cap of £55.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,888.06, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.34.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,550 ($46.82) to GBX 3,640 ($48.00) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 3,200 ($42.20) price objective on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Diageo to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from GBX 2,100 ($27.69) to GBX 2,400 ($31.65) in a report on Monday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,800 ($36.92) price target on shares of Diageo in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,008 ($39.67).

Insider Activity at Diageo

In other news, insider Javier Ferrán bought 314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,640 ($34.81) per share, for a total transaction of £8,289.60 ($10,931.82). Over the last three months, insiders bought 326 shares of company stock valued at $858,510. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

