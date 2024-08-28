DigiByte (DGB) Trading 6.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 6.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 27th. One DigiByte coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0067 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges. DigiByte has a market capitalization of $114.89 million and $5.63 million worth of DigiByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DigiByte has traded 6.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DigiByte alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59,075.53 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0986 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $321.50 or 0.00544225 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00009886 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $60.14 or 0.00101809 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $153.89 or 0.00260489 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.28 or 0.00030936 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.66 or 0.00040050 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.21 or 0.00069759 BTC.

DigiByte Coin Profile

DigiByte (CRYPTO:DGB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 12th, 2014. DigiByte’s total supply is 17,214,981,176 coins. DigiByte’s official Twitter account is @digibytecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DigiByte is https://reddit.com/r/digibyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DigiByte’s official message board is dgbforum.com. The official website for DigiByte is digibyte.org.

DigiByte Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DigiByte (DGB) is an open-source blockchain and asset creation platform, initiated as a fork of Bitcoin in October 2013. It uses five different algorithms to enhance security and comprises three layers: a smart contract “App Store,” a public ledger, and the core protocol with nodes for transaction relay. DigiByte differentiates itself from Bitcoin by diversifying security, speed, and capacity. It employs five separate algorithms to bolster security and prevent ASIC miners from gaining excessive control. DigiByte also introduced DigiAssets, a platform for launching digital assets, decentralized applications (DApps), and smart contracts, with DGB as its native token. Governance structures within DigiByte operate on a voluntary basis, emphasizing the principle that the network should remain open source and publicly accessible. Jared Tate, also known as “DigiMan,” is the creator of DigiByte.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigiByte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigiByte should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DigiByte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DigiByte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DigiByte and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.