Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Shares Acquired by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $6,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,503,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,986,458,000 after buying an additional 951,567 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,141,890,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,829,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $784,495,000 after acquiring an additional 97,509 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 4.0% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,680,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $674,143,000 after purchasing an additional 182,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,236,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $435,559,000 after acquiring an additional 85,262 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Digital Realty Trust news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.26, for a total transaction of $90,156.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,360,604.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on DLR. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $143.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $122.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on DLR

Digital Realty Trust Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of DLR traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $152.66. 55,617 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,854,078. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $113.94 and a 1-year high of $162.58. The company has a market cap of $47.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.27, a P/E/G ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $151.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $145.76.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($1.43). The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.93% and a net margin of 20.58%. The business’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 135.56%.

About Digital Realty Trust

(Free Report)

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.