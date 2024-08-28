Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) Sets New 52-Week High at $33.90

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $33.90 and last traded at $33.89, with a volume of 55102 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.74.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.19 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the first quarter worth $27,000. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

