Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:NVDU) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:NVDU – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 241,264 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the previous session’s volume of 538,540 shares.The stock last traded at $112.12 and had previously closed at $111.19.

Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $103.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.03.

Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th were issued a $0.4845 dividend. This is a positive change from Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 25th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $802,000. Simplex Trading LLC grew its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares by 41,174.4% during the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 17,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 17,705 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares during the 1st quarter worth about $2,517,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares during the second quarter worth about $556,000.

The Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares (NVDU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of NVIDIA stock. NVDU was launched on Sep 13, 2023 and is issued by Direxion.

