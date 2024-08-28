DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) Plans $0.07 Monthly Dividend

DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.065 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th.
DNP Select Income Fund Stock Up 0.1 %
DNP Select Income Fund stock opened at $9.55 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.76. DNP Select Income Fund has a 1-year low of $8.02 and a 1-year high of $10.20.
DNP Select Income Fund Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than DNP Select Income Fund
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- Akamai: AI Tailwinds Drive Edge Computing and Security Growth
- What Are Some of the Best Large-Cap Stocks to Buy?
- DoorDash Stock Sprints Higher on EPS Beat and Raised Guidance
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- Study: How Much Are Retirees Earning from Side Hustles in 2024?
Receive News & Ratings for DNP Select Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DNP Select Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.