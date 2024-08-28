Dodds Wealth LLC Lowers Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Dodds Wealth LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 380 shares during the period. Dodds Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VEA. Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 97.1% in the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 12,663,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,716,000 after purchasing an additional 6,238,875 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $238,242,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 88,753,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,251,307,000 after buying an additional 3,279,281 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 147.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,577,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,630,000 after acquiring an additional 2,730,944 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,326,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,221,000 after acquiring an additional 2,551,005 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of VEA traded up $0.99 on Friday, reaching $52.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,857,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,999,744. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $41.48 and a 12-month high of $52.40.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.