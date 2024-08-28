Dominion Energy, Inc. (D) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.67 on September 20th

Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 31st, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of 0.6675 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, September 20th. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th.

Dominion Energy has decreased its dividend by an average of 8.2% per year over the last three years. Dominion Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 78.8% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities research analysts expect Dominion Energy to earn $3.37 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.67 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 79.2%.

NYSE D opened at $56.03 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Dominion Energy has a twelve month low of $39.18 and a twelve month high of $57.60. The company has a market cap of $46.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.32 and its 200 day moving average is $50.55.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 11.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dominion Energy will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on D. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Dominion Energy from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Dominion Energy from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Dominion Energy from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dominion Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

