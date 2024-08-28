Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) Issues FY25 Earnings Guidance

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.56-3.72 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70. The company issued revenue guidance of +2-6% yr/yr ~$3.66-3.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.77 billion. Donaldson also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 3.560-3.720 EPS.

DCI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Donaldson from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Raymond James assumed coverage on Donaldson in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set a market perform rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Donaldson has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $67.67.

Donaldson stock opened at $74.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $72.49 and a 200-day moving average of $72.54. Donaldson has a 52-week low of $57.05 and a 52-week high of $78.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.04, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.05.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $927.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $915.84 million. Donaldson had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 11.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Donaldson will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.44%.

In other news, CFO Scott J. Robinson sold 37,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.97, for a total value of $2,668,472.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,675,710.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

