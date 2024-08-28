Dr. Martens plc (LON:DOCS) Plans GBX 0.99 Dividend

Dr. Martens plc (LON:DOCS – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, May 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.99 ($0.01) per share on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Dr. Martens Stock Performance

Dr. Martens stock traded down GBX 1 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 73 ($0.96). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 580,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,617,092. The firm has a market cap of £702.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,057.14, a PEG ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 72.86 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 81.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.55. Dr. Martens has a twelve month low of GBX 62 ($0.82) and a twelve month high of GBX 162 ($2.14).

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Lynne Weedall bought 25,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 74 ($0.98) per share, for a total transaction of £18,500 ($24,396.68). Also, insider Giles Wilson acquired 73,145 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 87 ($1.15) per share, for a total transaction of £63,636.15 ($83,919.49). Insiders acquired a total of 98,521 shares of company stock valued at $8,243,575 over the last 90 days. 4.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Dr. Martens

Dr. Martens plc designs, develops, procures, markets, sells, and distributes footwear in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers originals, fusion, kids, and casual, as well as accessories. The company offers its products under the Dr. Martens brand name. Dr. Martens plc was founded in 1945 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

