DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD) Raises Dividend to $0.11 Per Share

DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD – Get Free Report) declared a semi-annual dividend on Monday, August 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.1126 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, September 26th. This represents a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This is a boost from DRDGOLD’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.11.

DRDGOLD has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.7% annually over the last three years. DRDGOLD has a dividend payout ratio of 22.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect DRDGOLD to earn $1.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.21 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.8%.

DRDGOLD Price Performance

Shares of DRD traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $8.29. The stock had a trading volume of 176,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,101. DRDGOLD has a 52 week low of $6.48 and a 52 week high of $10.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $716.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.52.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DRD. StockNews.com lowered shares of DRDGOLD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on DRDGOLD from $15.50 to $13.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 22nd.

DRDGOLD Company Profile

DRDGOLD Limited, a gold mining company, engages in the surface gold tailings retreatment business in South Africa. It also involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and smelting activities. The company recovers gold from surface tailings in the Witwatersrand basin in Gauteng province. DRDGOLD Limited was formerly known as Durban Roodepoort Deep Limited and changed its name to DRDGOLD Limited in 2004.

