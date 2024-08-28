Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Position Decreased by Checchi Capital Advisers LLC

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC cut its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 335 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DUK. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 69.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. 65.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Duke Energy from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Duke Energy from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Duke Energy from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Duke Energy from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.85.

Insider Activity

In other Duke Energy news, EVP Louis E. Renjel sold 540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.64, for a total transaction of $61,365.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,884 shares in the company, valued at $2,259,617.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Stock Up 0.8 %

Duke Energy stock traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $112.84. 1,132,252 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,945,853. Duke Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $83.06 and a twelve month high of $116.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $106.93 and a 200-day moving average of $100.80. The company has a market cap of $87.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.84 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 9.25%. Duke Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a $1.045 dividend. This represents a $4.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This is a positive change from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 105.03%.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

See Also

