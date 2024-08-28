Dymension Price Tops $1.52 on Major Exchanges (DYM)

Dymension (DYM) traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 28th. One Dymension coin can currently be bought for about $1.52 or 0.00002537 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Dymension has a market cap of $305.20 million and approximately $13.99 million worth of Dymension was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Dymension has traded 14.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000087 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Dymension Profile

Dymension’s total supply is 1,032,202,743 coins and its circulating supply is 200,370,306 coins. The official website for Dymension is dymension.xyz. Dymension’s official Twitter account is @dymension.

Buying and Selling Dymension

According to CryptoCompare, “Dymension (DYM) is a cryptocurrency . Dymension has a current supply of 1,032,184,456 with 200,335,940 in circulation. The last known price of Dymension is 1.45878136 USD and is down -13.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 114 active market(s) with $12,866,172.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dymension.xyz/.”

