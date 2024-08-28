Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) Rating Reiterated by JMP Securities

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at JMP Securities in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Dynex Capital in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.50 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Dynex Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.35.

Shares of NYSE:DX traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.58. 588,504 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,376,687. The company has a market capitalization of $807.74 million, a P/E ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 1.34. Dynex Capital has a 1-year low of $9.57 and a 1-year high of $13.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.14 and its 200-day moving average is $12.15.

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $76.05 million for the quarter. Dynex Capital had a negative return on equity of 6.08% and a net margin of 4.63%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.27) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Dynex Capital will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Dynex Capital by 62.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,575,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,756,000 after buying an additional 986,471 shares during the last quarter. EMG Holdings L.P. bought a new stake in Dynex Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,738,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Dynex Capital by 69.1% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 719,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,587,000 after purchasing an additional 293,888 shares during the last quarter. Algebris UK Ltd bought a new position in Dynex Capital during the first quarter worth about $2,477,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dynex Capital by 11.3% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,956,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,355,000 after purchasing an additional 199,337 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.34% of the company’s stock.

Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.

